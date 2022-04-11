ENERGY EPIPHANY:

A leading energy executive who once described rooftop solar tariffs as a hidden "scam" has now concluded that Queensland's nearly 4.5GW of distributed PV has helped displace 1GW of coal and gas generation and has proven to be "welfare enhancing."





Paul Simshauser, a former AGL chief economics who is currently CEO of the Queensland state-owned transmission network operator Powerlink, and remains a professor of economics at Griffith University, pointed to his newly published paper "Rooftop Solar PV and the Peak Load Problem" on LinkedIn late last week.



