THANKS, UR!:

The investigation focuses on Hunter Biden's well-compensated work for foreign interests over the past decade or so, particularly for businesses or tycoons in Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan. The main legal questions appear to be whether Hunter violated tax laws, committed money laundering, or acted as an unregistered foreign lobbyist.





Ethical questions have long swirled about Hunter's foreign consulting and investment work, which he began as his father was set to become vice president and continued amid tumultuous years for Hunter and the Biden family. Critics have argued he was at the very least trading on his father's name, or that foreign interests were paying him exorbitantly in hopes of pleasing his father. President Trump became obsessed with all this as Joe Biden prepared to challenge him for reelection, and Trump's allies have tried hard to make charges of Hunter's purported corruption stick to Joe -- so far without success.





But prosecutors' inquiry into Hunter reportedly dates back in some form to the Obama administration. Recent stories reference some doubts and differing opinions from investigators about the strength of the case, so it's not a certainty that he'll be indicted. And by all accounts, the investigation is focused on Hunter Biden, not Joe Biden.