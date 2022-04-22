April 22, 2022
SEEMED OBVIOUS SHE WASN'T A TRUMPIST:
Prosecutor drops all charges against Pamela Moses, jailed over voting error (Sam Levine, 22 Apr 2022, The Guardian)
The central issue in her case was whether she had known she was ineligible to vote when a probation officer filled out and signed a form indicating she was done with probation for a 2015 felony conviction and eligible to cast a ballot. Even though the probation officer admitted he had made a mistake, and Moses said she had no idea she was ineligible to vote, prosecutors said she knew she was ineligible and had deceived him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2022 5:41 PM
« THE KOOL-AID KAUKUS: | Main | PEOPLE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX TURN OUT TO BE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX: »