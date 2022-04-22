April 22, 2022
THE KOOL-AID KAUKUS:
Raskin says he's worked with cult 'deprogrammers' to better talk to some GOP members (Jack Jenkins, 4/22/22, RNS)
Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin expressed concerns on Thursday about needing to "deprogram" some Republican House colleagues he described as acting like "members of a religious cult," and singled out "white Christian nationalist groups" among those who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2022 5:36 PM