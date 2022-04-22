April 22, 2022
PEOPLE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX TURN OUT TO BE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX:
Son of Far-Right Group Leader Charged with Child Sex Abuse (Kelly Weill, Apr. 22, 2022, Daily Beast)
Richard Solon Mack, 44, is the son of Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. The CSPOA, according to the Anti-Defamation League, "is an anti-government extremist group whose primary purpose is to recruit sheriffs into the anti-government 'patriot' movement." The movement and its founder have rubbed shoulders with conspiracy movements like QAnon, which falsely alleges a widespread pattern of child sex-trafficking.On Tuesday, the younger Mack was arrested on four counts each of incest, sodomy of a child younger than 12, and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
Q is the cover-up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2022 5:45 PM