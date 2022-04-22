PEOPLE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX TURN OUT TO BE OBSESSED WITH CHILD SEX:

Richard Solon Mack, 44, is the son of Richard Mack, founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. The CSPOA, according to the Anti-Defamation League, "is an anti-government extremist group whose primary purpose is to recruit sheriffs into the anti-government 'patriot' movement." The movement and its founder have rubbed shoulders with conspiracy movements like QAnon, which falsely alleges a widespread pattern of child sex-trafficking.





On Tuesday, the younger Mack was arrested on four counts each of incest, sodomy of a child younger than 12, and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.