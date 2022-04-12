LIFE IS A HIGHWAY:

Key contracts totaling more than £1.5 billion ($1.95 billion) have been awarded for a major interconnector project that will link Germany and the U.K., as countries around the world attempt to shore up their energy supplies amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.





The NeuConnect project is centered around subsea cables that will enable 1.4 gigawatts of electricity to pass in both directions between the U.K. and Germany -- Europe's two largest economies. The interconnector measures 725 kilometers, or just over 450 miles.





Those behind NeuConnect have dubbed the privately-financed venture an "invisible energy highway" and have described it as "the first direct link between the UK and German energy markets." [...]



