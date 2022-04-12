April 12, 2022
THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:
What Common Good?: Adrian Vermeule has a new constitutional theory that hides its religious foundations. (MICAH SCHWARTZMAN, RICHARD SCHRAGGER APRIL 7, 2022, American Prospect)
In criticizing originalism, Vermeule borrows rather liberally from what he calls "progressive constitutionalism"--the view that the Constitution should be read with its purposes and principles in mind. He argues that progressives get some important things right about the nature of legal interpretation. Indeed, throughout his book, Vermeule relies heavily on Ronald Dworkin, the most influential American legal philosopher of the 20th century and a liberal critic of originalism. Dworkin argued that our legal system comprises much more than the Constitution, statutory texts, administrative regulations, and executive orders. All those different types of laws are created against the backdrop of often unwritten legal principles, which are drawn from our best understanding of political morality. When judges interpret the law, they are always trying to explain its meaning in a way that is justified by those principles.Vermeule thinks that Dworkin was right about the importance of moral principles in understanding the law. He just thinks Dworkin had the wrong principles.
Both want to cut the Constitution to fit their own fashion.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2022 12:00 AM