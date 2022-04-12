HAMAS IS THE POPULAR GOVERNMENT OF THE NATION...:

Last March 6, Palestine's Official Gazette posted a decree from President Mahmoud Abbas that replaced an old law from Jordanian days on procedures for lawsuits involving state bodies.





The dry, technical language appearing in a dry, technical publication somehow provoked a storm of political and legal criticism. Abbas' authority to issue decrees that are treated as laws by official Palestinian bodies is contested by those who view the suspension of parliamentary life as illegitimate, resented by others who regard the ad hoc way laws are issued as autocratic, and irrelevant for those who see the Palestinian leadership as feckless and bereft of strategy. Without much of a state operating in practice, why rewrite laws for litigation? But those are familiar questions. What was so controversial about this jumble of legalistic phrases?



