April 28, 2022
"ALEXA, WHY DOES CRT EXIST?"
Minneapolis officers found to engage in racist policing (Shaila Dewan, 4/27/22, New York Times)
The Minneapolis Police Department routinely engages in multiple forms of racially discriminatory policing, fails to hold officers accountable for misconduct, and has used fake social media accounts to target Black people and organizations, according to a damning investigation released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.The police department has a "culture that is averse to oversight and accountability," and city and department leaders have failed to act with "the necessary urgency, coordination, and intentionality required" to correct its problems, the investigation concluded.
'This report is unflinching': Harvard University confronts its ties to slavery (Mike Damiano, 4/27/22, Boston Globe)
For nearly 400 years, Harvard's most famous motto has been a single word, Veritas, or truth. In the spirit of that slogan, university officials said, Harvard on Tuesday published the first full accounting of the institution's historical ties to slavery.In a sweeping report, the university also acknowledged its complicity in 19th-century "race science" and 20th-century racial discrimination, and announced the creation of a $100 million fund to address the legacies of slavery, including inequalities in educational outcomes, that persist to this day."Harvard benefited from and in some ways perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral," Harvard president Lawrence Bacow wrote in a letter to the university community about the report. "Consequently, I believe we bear a moral responsibility to do what we can to address the persistent corrosive effects of those historical practices on individuals, on Harvard, and on our society."
