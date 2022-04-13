THE FULL MAGA:

Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.





In another video posted last week, James, who is Black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language.





After talking about community violence, James said, "We need to see more mass shootings. Yeah. ... We need to see more, there has to be more mass shootings to make a n***er understand. ... It's not about the shooter; it's about the environment in which he is, he has to exist."



