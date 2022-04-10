EASY BREEZY:

The wind farm will be able to produce 471 gigawatt hours per year -- enough to meet the demands of 148,000 households -- after it becomes fully operational in a month.





These types of projects have popped up across Spain in recent years, making it Europe's second-biggest wind power producer after Germany for installed capacity and the world's fifth biggest.





Wind power became the main source of electricity production in Spain last year, accounting for 23 percent, ahead of nuclear (21 percent) and gas (17 percent), according to national grid operator REE.