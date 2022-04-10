IF YOU CAN'T BEAT 'EM....GET RID OF THE CONSTITUTION:

A coup. That's what Donald Trump Jr. was advocating for in a text message to his father's then-chief of staff Mark Meadows that laid out ways to subvert the Electoral College process and keep his father in power.





There are many alarming -- and even bone-chilling -- aspects of Trump Jr.'s November 5, 2020, text message.





But the most jaw-dropping is that the text was sent just two days after the 2020 election, when the result was still too close to call. That Trump Jr. was already pushing for several strategies -- from pressing Republican state legislators to put forward slates of fake "Trump electors," to firing the FBI Director and replacing him with a loyalist who would do Trump's bidding -- reveals the level of preparation and dogged determination within Trump's inner circle to keep him in power, no matter the outcome. [...]





Just last week, US District Court Judge David Carter wrote an opinion in response to Trump's former lawyer John Eastman, who asked the judge to withhold certain documents requested by the January 6 House select committee. In it, Carter wrote that Trump and Eastman had "launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history." But there's one line in particular that truly resonates upon reading Trump Jr.'s text messages: "It was a coup in search of a legal theory."