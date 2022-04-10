NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (racial epithets alert):

The post attributed to Hampton, Virginia Electoral Board Chair David Dietrich was added to the platform in February 2021 and is just coming into public view for some reason.





The post appeared to be prompted by an effort by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to expunge White supremacists and other far-right elements in the United States military.





Dietrich specifically mentioned Austin, who is Black, and claimed the measure was in fact a plot "to remove conservative, freedom-loving Americans from the roles."





He added, "These so-called 'leaders' are so vile and racist, there's no way to describe them other than in terms their own people understand. They are nothing more than dirty, stinking ni***rs.





"We are being forced into a corner by these enemies of the People. If it is a civil war they want, they will get it in spades. Perhaps the best way to pull us back from the brink is a good public lynching."