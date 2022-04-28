UNFAIR TO SANITATION WORKERS:

What's disorienting about McCarthy's machinations is that what the House Republican leader is trying to defend and explain away is his temporary display of honesty. After the ugliness and the deaths of the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy--and the Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, whose private comments about Trump have also been leaked--came to their senses. McCarthy and McConnell said they were fed up with Trump and remarked how he could be removed, with McConnell asking a reporter about the Twenty-fifth Amendment and both men discussing impeachment.





So McCarthy and McConnell knew that Donald Trump was bad for their party.





They knew that Trump was bad for the country.





They knew that he was to blame for Jan. 6th.





And they talked about getting rid of him.





Yet neither man publicly called on Trump to resign. Neither man voted to impeach or convict Trump. In public, they attacked the proposal for an independent Jan. 6th commission. They said they would support Trump as the 2024 nominee. And their various fundraising apparatuses are now in overdrive praising and promoting the former president.



