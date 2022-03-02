March 2, 2022
WRONG AIR SPACE, JOE:
U.S. to Ban Russian Flights From American Airspace (Alison Sider and Andrew Tangel, March 1, 2022 , WSJ)
The U.S. government will ban Russian aircraft from American airspace, broadening aviation restrictions as the West expands sanctions over the war in Ukraine, President Biden said Tuesday during his State of the Union address."Tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights--further isolating Russia--and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Mr. Biden said.
Ban them from Ukrainian airspace.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2022 12:00 AM