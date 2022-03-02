March 2, 2022
DUDES, YOU'RE BEING TAUNTED BY CANADA AGAIN:
Canada: G-7 set to launch more sanctions against Russia's 'failing kleptocracy' (ANDY BLATCHFORD, 03/01/2022, Politico)
OTTAWA, Ont. -- The G-7 is poised to unleash more sanctions against Russia -- even at a cost to their own economies, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.Freeland, who is also Canada's finance minister, said she and her G-7 counterparts have discussed the next volley of measures that will target Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. She declined to say more, but stressed the actions will be launched in close collaboration with other countries."This is not the behavior of a superpower -- this is the last gasp of a failing kleptocracy," Freeland told a press conference Tuesday in Ottawa. "And President [Vladimir] Putin has now become an international pariah."
It wasn't enough to tool on their cosplay convoy, now you're giving their hero the mickey? Who knew you could turn the nicest people in the world into bullies just by being evil.
