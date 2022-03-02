DUDES, YOU'RE BEING TAUNTED BY CANADA AGAIN:

OTTAWA, Ont. -- The G-7 is poised to unleash more sanctions against Russia -- even at a cost to their own economies, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.





Freeland, who is also Canada's finance minister, said she and her G-7 counterparts have discussed the next volley of measures that will target Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. She declined to say more, but stressed the actions will be launched in close collaboration with other countries.



