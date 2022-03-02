SHAME ON ME (self-reference alert):

March 2, 2022
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for Biden's State of the Union (Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak, 3/01/22, CNN)
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is the designated survivor for President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address, CNN has learned from a source, staying away from the US Capitol in an undisclosed location during Biden's remarks.
If she'd attended she'd have been the person in the room most qualified to be president.
