WHY TRUMPISTS FEEL LIKE THEY'RE LOSING THEIR COUNTRY:"





Shortly before 7 p.m., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to the Senate floor to pass Sen. Cory Booker's (D-N.J.) bill unanimously. No one objected.





First you convict rednecks for shooting them and cops from strangling them, now "concerned parents" can't even string them up?



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2022 12:00 AM

