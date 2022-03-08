THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:

When it comes to war, generals say that "mass matters."





But nearly two weeks into President Vladimir V. Putin's invasion of Ukraine -- Europe's largest land war since 1945 -- the image of a Russian military as one that other countries should fear, let alone emulate, has been shattered.





Ukraine's military, which is dwarfed by the Russian force in most ways, has somehow managed to stymie its opponent. Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 3,000 Russian troops, according to conservative estimates by American officials.





Ukraine has shot down military transport planes carrying Russian paratroopers, downed helicopters and blown holes in Russia's convoys using American anti-tank missiles and armed drones supplied by Turkey, these officials said, citing confidential U.S. intelligence assessments.



