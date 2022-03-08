March 8, 2022
THERE IS NO BEAR IN THE WOODS:
As Russia's Military Stumbles, Its Adversaries Take Note (Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and Julian E. Barnes, 3/07/22, NY Times)
When it comes to war, generals say that "mass matters."But nearly two weeks into President Vladimir V. Putin's invasion of Ukraine -- Europe's largest land war since 1945 -- the image of a Russian military as one that other countries should fear, let alone emulate, has been shattered.Ukraine's military, which is dwarfed by the Russian force in most ways, has somehow managed to stymie its opponent. Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 3,000 Russian troops, according to conservative estimates by American officials.Ukraine has shot down military transport planes carrying Russian paratroopers, downed helicopters and blown holes in Russia's convoys using American anti-tank missiles and armed drones supplied by Turkey, these officials said, citing confidential U.S. intelligence assessments.The Russian soldiers have been plagued by poor morale as well as fuel and food shortages. Some troops have crossed the border with MREs (meals ready to eat) that expired in 2002, U.S. and other Western officials said, and others have surrendered and sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid fighting.
Nothing new here: recall that when the USSR fell its functionaries confessed that at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis they had no capacity to retaliate with nukes. We build these paper tigers up to justify our own inaction in the face of evil.
It is and has been a unipolar world.
