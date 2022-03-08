March 8, 2022
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
Moderna says it will 'never' enforce Covid-19 vaccine patents in dozens of low- and middle-income countries (KRISTA MAHR, 03/07/2022, Politico)
Moderna pledged on Monday to "never enforce" its patents for Covid-19 vaccines against manufacturers that are based in or producing in 92 low- and middle-income countries, a shift for the biotechnology firm that has come under pressure to share its mRNA technology to help address global vaccine inequity.The 92 countries are members of the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a mechanism aimed at securing financing for vaccines to go to those areas.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2022
