WHY NATIONALISM IS TRANSNATIONAL:

In 1882, Ernest Renan gave a history lecture of his own. For the title of his address, the French historian and orientalist had come up with a question: What is a nation? It was a pertinent, even pressing, query. Over the past decades, Italy and Germany had forged their scattered provinces into a single country as nationalist movements swept through Europe. The world of nation-states we live with now was only just taking shape, and Renan's lecture aimed to uncover its foundations.





Renan's address would be more than just an academic inquiry. At heart, it was a statement of political principle, a plea for nationhood based on choice rather than coercion. And it aimed to rebut an unusually insidious notion: that nationhood could be based on ethnicity and kinship, or, as it was then commonly called, "race."





In his choice of target, Renan was something of a French patriot. In 1871, the Prussians had seized Alsace-Lorraine back from France; the region's perceived Germanness made it one of the last jigsaw pieces to be slotted into Bismarck's new nation. Its loss was a profound blow to France. One infantry captain used to lead secret patrols through the pine woods of these redrawn borderlands, to gaze down on the now-German city of Colmar. "On our return from those clandestine expeditions," he wrote, "our columns reformed, choked and dumb with emotion."





As Renan's address continued, something of that feeling was detectable in his denunciation of "race." "According to this theory," he remarked, "the Germanic family... has the right to reclaim its scattered members, even if these members do not ask to rejoin it." It was for Renan a deeply dangerous and undemocratic principle. Taken to extremes, its logic could only result in "the destruction of European civilization."





If race talk encouraged a philosophy of brute force, it also rested on falsehood. The unity of a given "people," or the supposed ethnic commonality that entitled one nation to help itself to the lands of another, simply did not exist. "Germany is Germanic, Celtic, and Slavic," noted Renan. And the same might be freely said of his own nation: "The Frenchman is neither a Gaul, a Franc, or a Burgund. He is that which has escaped the great boiler in which...the most diverse elements were together fermented." European ancestry was so inescapably muddled that no stable French or German ethnicity could be isolated in the first place. "Race," he concluded, was "something that is made and unmade."





It provided therefore no real basis for defining the nation. Instead, "the primordial right of races" was "narrow and full of danger for true progress." Trying to apply its tortuous logic not only made little sense, but had no conceivable end. Just as the Germans claimed kin beyond their borders, so might the Slavs look to Germany, searching for their own ancestors to annex. Renan's conclusion had more than a little professorial wryness to it: "I very much like ethnography. It is an unusually interesting science. However, as I wish to live free, I desire that it have no political application."



