VLAD WHO?:

After declaring "cyber war against the Russian government" last week, famed Guy Fawkes mask-themed hacker group Anonymous says it's now hacking Russian TV and streaming services.





"The hacking collective Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today]," an account associated with the group tweeted over the weekend.





The tweet was accompanied by a video of what indeed appears to be war footage from Ukraine interrupting Russian news broadcasts. A message at the end claims that "ordinary Russians are against the war," calling an end to Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine.