TRUMPISM IS PUTINISM:

With big bills and no more big checks coming in, Manafort soon found himself deep in debt, including to a Russian oligarch. He eventually pitched himself for a new gig in American politics as a convention manager, wrangling delegates for an iconoclastic reality-TV star and real estate developer.





"I am not looking for a paid job," he wrote to the Trump campaign in early 2016. Manafort was hired that spring, working for free.





According to the Senate report, in mid-May 2016 he emailed top Trump fundraiser Tom Barrack, "We are going to have so much fun, and change the world in the process." (Barrack was charged last year with failing to register as a foreign agent, involving his work for the United Arab Emirates. He has pleaded not guilty. The case has not yet gone to trial.)





A few months later, the Trump campaign put the kibosh on proposed language in the Republican Party platform that expressed support for arming Ukraine with defensive weapons.





One Trump campaign aide told Mueller that Trump's view was that "the Europeans should take primary responsibility for any assistance to Ukraine, that there should be improved U.S.-Russia relations, and that he did not want to start World War III over that region."





According to the Senate report, Manafort met Kilimnik twice in person while working on the Trump campaign, messaged with him electronically and shared "sensitive campaign polling data" with him.





Senate investigators wrote in their report that they suspected Kilimnik served as "a channel for coordination" on the Russian military intelligence operation to hack into Democratic emails and leak them.



