March 23, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
"The announcement of paying in rubles is... a breach of the contract and we will now discuss with our European partners how we would react to that," said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, whose country imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia before Moscow invaded Ukraine.[...]Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament earlier Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy was accelerating the end of its dependence on Russian oil, coal and gas.
About time they sought independence.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 23, 2022 3:28 PM