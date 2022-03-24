PIGOU WINS:

Much has been written about the unintended boost Russia's invasion of Ukraine might lend to the global shift to renewables, but two new reports from leading market analysts have singled out green hydrogen as a sector that stands to be "turbocharged" as a result of the conflict.





The reports, from Bloomberg New Energy Finance and Rystad Energy, explain that soaring gas prices, driven up by the Russia-Ukraine war, have - as BNEF puts it - "opened a rare opportunity" for renewable electricity to make hydrogen and hydrogen-derived products more cheaply than gas.