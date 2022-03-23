March 23, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Putin Aide Chubais Quits Kremlin, Leaves Russia (Moscow Times, Mar. 23rd, 2022)
The Kremlin's climate envoy and veteran reformer Anatoly Chubais has quit his position and left Russia over his opposition to the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.The bombshell departure, according to two unnamed insiders cited by Bloomberg, makes Chubais the highest-profile figure to break with President Vladimir Putin over his decision to invade Ukraine.
