MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE:

At this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, which wrapped up over the weekend, Lauren Witzke, a GOP candidate for the Senate in Delaware, said: "Here's the deal. Russia is a Christian nationalist nation. They're actually Russian Orthodox. ... I identify more with Putin's Christian values than I do with Joe Biden."





This isn't an uncommon stance among some Republicans and white American evangelicals today, who have previously admired Putin because of the alignment of their beliefs with his about homosexuality, authoritarianism and fealty to former President Donald Trump. Many believe Putin's nationalism, coupled with their Christian belief, is the way America should be.





A few months ago, it's likely that not much attention would have been paid to a statement like Witzke's, nor would her support for Putin be so closely connected to her support for Trump. But in light of Russia's current actions, more pro-Putin American evangelicals are coming into sharp focus. Televangelist Pat Robertson proclaimed that Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine -- his take on Putin's motivations is questionable at best, but his support for Putin as part of a divine plan is notable.



