WHAT ABOUT CUBA?:

Maduro confirmed details of the meeting late Monday night, speaking on Venezuela's state-run television. He said he met the U.S. delegation for a two-hour meeting at the presidential palace in Caracas, joined by his wife, Cilia Flores, and Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and one of the most powerful people in the Venezuelan government.





The meeting was "respectful" and "very diplomatic," Maduro said, and the two countries "agreed to work on an agenda moving forward." He said Venezuela's state-owned oil company, once recovered, is prepared to ramp up production "for the stability of the world."



