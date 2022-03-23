March 23, 2022
THE rIGHT CALLS THAT A CONSPIRACY:
Black-Jewish civil rights alliance brought up in Supreme Court confirmation hearing (RON KAMPEAS, 3/23/22, JTA)
In her response, Jackson said she was proud to serve as a board member -- and opened up about the school's origins as a Jewish-Black civil rights alliance."Georgetown Day School has a special history that I think is important to understand when you consider my service on that board," Jackson told Cruz.She went on:"The school was founded in 1945 in Washington DC at a time at which by law there was racial segregation in this community. Black students were not allowed in the public schools to go to school with white students. Georgetown Day School is a private school, that was created when three white families -- Jewish families -- got together with three Black families and said that despite the fact that the law is set up to make sure that Black children are not treated the same as everyone else, we are going to form a private school so that our children can go to school together. The idea of equality -- justice -- is at the core of the Georgetown Day School mission."
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 23, 2022 12:00 AM