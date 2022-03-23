PURITAN NATION:

Yes, organized religion is on the decline. But new research shows faith still plays a powerful, unifying role in American life (Kelsey Dallas March 21, 2022, Deseret News)

[A] new survey from the Deseret News and Marist Poll shows that the story of faith in America is far more complicated -- and nuanced -- than a simple narrative of decline. Among many groups, faith is thriving, resilient and even on the rise.





According to the new research, the share of Americans who pray regularly is high and holding steady. Especially among Black Americans, religious disengagement is the exception, not the rule.





The vast majority of Americans still believe in a higher power, and a majority believe in the biblical God. Despite the common assumption that Democrats are godless, nearly two-thirds of members of the party believe in God and 24% attend church at least once a week.





Furthermore, most people continue to see faith as a good thing. Nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults think the country would be better off if Americans prayed for each other. Just 37% say it's hard for people who don't believe in God and people who do believe in God to get along, the new poll reports.



