NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Sixteen GOP lawmakers voted against a House bill that seeks to promote public education on the history of Japanese Americans in World War II, including their incarceration in so-called "internment camps." [...]





Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), the leading Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, acknowledged the bill's significance in honoring Japanese Americans. "[It] will be an important tool to ensure that this history, no matter how painful it may be, is always remembered, and the important stories of interned Japanese Americans are told with honor and respect," he said.



