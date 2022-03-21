March 21, 2022
THE OWNERSHIP SOCIETY:
Home Values Appreciated by More Than the U.S. Median Income Last Year: One sign you may be living in a feudal society. (HENRY GRABAR, MARCH 21, 2022, Slate)
That is the astonishing conclusion of an analysis published on Friday by Zillow, which reports that the typical U.S. home appreciated more in 2021 than the median annual salary paid. Owning a home literally beats working for a living: U.S. homes increased in value by $52,667, besting the median pretax income of $50,000.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 21, 2022 5:46 PM