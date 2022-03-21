March 21, 2022

DIFFICULT? GIVE THEM BACK THEIR MONEY AND OPEN THEIR ECONOMY:

Iran nuclear talks: US says it is ready to make 'difficult decisions' (AFP, March 21, 2022)

According to sources close to the talks, Iran is insisting on "economic guarantees" in case a future US administration changes its stance and abrogates the agreement, as president Donald Trump did in 2018; and that Washington remove its official terror group designation on Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards.



