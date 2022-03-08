March 8, 2022
THE IDEAL TIME FOR THE IRAN DEAL:
Biden warms to a Russian oil ban. Congress may not give him a choice. (ANDREW DESIDERIO, BURGESS EVERETT and JONATHAN LEMIRE, 03/07/2022, Politico)
President Joe Biden is racing to avoid a fight with Congress over banning Russian oil imports as he faces the increasing possibility that his own party will act if he doesn't.The White House's posture this week amounts to an about-face for an administration that just days ago feared an import ban would send gas prices skyrocketing. At the very least, officials were hopeful to enact a ban in lockstep with European allies. But they are adjusting to what has become an overwhelming bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill -- and within corners of the administration -- in ridding American markets of Russian oil as Vladimir Putin continues his bloody assault on Ukraine.The administration's newfound interest in an import ban is motivated in part by a desire to avoid a protracted debate over bipartisan oil-ban legislation that could include even more unwelcome provisions further tying the administration's hands diplomatically. It also helps avoid the potential embarrassment of lawmakers appearing tougher on Putin than the president by forcing his hand and sending him a bill to sign.
There is no price too high for gas, but we should achieve the disincentive via taxes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2022 12:00 AM