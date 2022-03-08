THE IDEAL TIME FOR THE IRAN DEAL:

President Joe Biden is racing to avoid a fight with Congress over banning Russian oil imports as he faces the increasing possibility that his own party will act if he doesn't.





The White House's posture this week amounts to an about-face for an administration that just days ago feared an import ban would send gas prices skyrocketing. At the very least, officials were hopeful to enact a ban in lockstep with European allies. But they are adjusting to what has become an overwhelming bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill -- and within corners of the administration -- in ridding American markets of Russian oil as Vladimir Putin continues his bloody assault on Ukraine.



