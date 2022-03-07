March 7, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Connect the antisemitic dots (The Editorial Board, 3/07/22)
Not enough has been said about Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Jewish. Not enough, anyway, by the mainstream press in the west. In Russia, though, it has been the subject of intense focus. Why?Because the fact that a Jew was democratically elected as president by a people once subject to Soviet control is proof of a conspiracy.A conspiracy against whom? Against Russia.Huh?Yeah.Like white supremacy, antisemitism makes everything seem upside down, backward and prolapsed, because, to many people, the truth is unacceptable. It's too "dangerous." It feels better to make-believe.
Trumpists believe 10 more deranged things before breakfast.
Michigan state House candidate has shared antisemitic posts, including one calling feminism 'a Jewish program to degrade white men' (ANDREW LAPIN, MARCH 7, 2022, JTA)
In May 2021, Regan's personal Facebook page shared two posts, still visible on his page as of Monday, in which he expressed antisemitic opinions. In one, he shared an image of a quote branded by the logo of Smoloko News, a now-defunct antisemitic website. The quote described "feminism" as "a Jewish program to degrade and subjugate white men."In January of last year, Regan shared a link to an antisemitic "family history" of the Rothschilds, the Jewish banking family often at the center of conspiracy theories about Jews and world banking domination. Two months later, he shared a meme made by a QAnon influencer that called "(((Them)))" the "real virus" in a post calling public health measures to combat COVID-19 "nonsense." The triple parentheses, or echo symbol, is used online by antisemites to identify Jews.In another post, Regan himself called Jewish financier and political activist George Soros a "Jewish communist investor" and "pure evil."
By their Soros obsession shall you know them.
