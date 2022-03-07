NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Not enough has been said about Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Jewish. Not enough, anyway, by the mainstream press in the west. In Russia, though, it has been the subject of intense focus. Why?





Because the fact that a Jew was democratically elected as president by a people once subject to Soviet control is proof of a conspiracy.





A conspiracy against whom? Against Russia.





Huh?





Yeah.





Like white supremacy, antisemitism makes everything seem upside down, backward and prolapsed, because, to many people, the truth is unacceptable. It's too "dangerous." It feels better to make-believe.