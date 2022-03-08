THANKS, VLAD!:

The European Union announced new plans today to swiftly shrink its reliance on Russian gas and accelerate its transition to clean energy. Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and continued threats to further squeeze Europe's gas and oil supplies have made clean energy an even more critical priority.





"It is time we tackle our vulnerabilities and rapidly become more independent in our energy choices. Let's dash into renewable energy at lightning speed," European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans said in a March 8th statement.



