March 8, 2022
IT'S A GOOD START; NOW COMMENCE SHOOTING:
The West Has Declared Financial War on Russia. Is It Prepared for the Consequences? (JULIA FRIEDLANDER, 03/08/2022, Politico)
[T]he West's response is no longer just pressure -- it's financial war. As opposed to previous sanctions campaigns, which sought to use pressure over time to bring a country to the table or prompt a longer-term behavior change, the goal of these Russia sanctions is to change military strategy in a war that is already happening.
