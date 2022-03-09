March 9, 2022
PHILADELPHIA STORY:
Mark Meadows Spread Trump's Voter Fraud Claims. Now His Voting Record Is Under Scrutiny. (Reid J. Epstein, Mar. 8th, 2022, NY Times)
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who helped former President Donald J. Trump spread false claims of voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is facing questions about his own voting record, following a report that he registered to vote from a North Carolina mobile home where he did not live.There's no indication that Mr. Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, ever resided -- or even spent the night -- at the rural mountain home, according to The New Yorker, which first reported on the residence that Mr. Meadows listed on his 2020 voter registration.
Voter fraud--like political violence--is a crime of the Right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2022 12:00 AM