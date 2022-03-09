DONALD UNDONE:

If there's anything we've learned about President Vladimir Putin over the 22 years or so that he's been in power in Russia it's that he has systematically and repeatedly tried to weaken and undermine the West.





But in his invasion of Ukraine he seems to have achieved exactly the opposite, managing to unite most of the international community in its condemnation of Russia's aggression toward its neighbor.





"NATO is united -- more so than at any point since the Soviet collapse -- with a renewed sense of purpose and mission," Ian Bemmer, president of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, commented this week.



