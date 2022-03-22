PICKED:





Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has warned that Israel's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine could have future implications on the aid it receives from the US.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Illinois representative who has served in Congress since 2011, wrote: "I deeply support our relationship with Israel. But supporting friends doesn't mean we look past differences. We have stood with Israel and will continue to do so."

"But at the moment there is a battle between Good and Evil, between a world based on raw power or one based on the post WW2 rules. Everyone must pick a side. The outcome of this fight will impact the world my son grows up in, and now is the time to call anyone to the carpet who does not do their utmost."





They chose to be an Identitarian state like Vladistan a while ago:









Israel passed a controversial new "nation-state law" last week that's sparking both celebration and fierce debate over the very nature of Israel itself.

The law does three big things:

It states that "the right to exercise national self-determination" in Israel is "unique to the Jewish people." It establishes Hebrew as Israel's official language, and downgrades Arabic -- a language widely spoken by Arab Israelis -- to a "special status." It establishes "Jewish settlement as a national value" and mandates that the state "will labor to encourage and promote its establishment and development." Each of these statements would be contentious on its own, but taken together, they're a clear, unequivocal statement of how the Jewish state's current leaders see both the country and the diverse people who call it home.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government backed the legislation and was overjoyed at the law's passing. Netanyahu lauded the law as "a defining moment in the history of the state" -- a phrase that was splashed across the front pages of Israel Hayom, the country's most-read newspaper, which is often described as Netanyahu's Fox News for its favorable coverage of his government.

But for Israeli Arabs, who make up one-fifth of Israel's 9 million citizens, the new law was a slap in the face.



Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2022 5:11 PM

