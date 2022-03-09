March 9, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
France: far-right presidential candidate reveals racism over migrant visas (MEMO, March 9, 2022)
Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said on Tuesday that if Ukrainian refugees have links or relatives in France they are welcome, but "Arab or Muslim immigrants are too unlike us" to be given visas, Anadolu has reported. Zemmour made his comments on BFM TV.With previous convictions for inciting racial hatred, he said that it is acceptable to have different rules for would-be asylum seekers from Europe and those from Muslim countries.
