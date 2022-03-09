March 9, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Venezuela releases jailed Americans after talks with US (Deutsche-Welle, 3/09/22)
Venezuela's move is seen as a goodwill gesture toward the Biden administration, which seeks to undercut support for Russia in Latin America.It follows a rare trip by a high-level US delegation to Venezuela over the weekend to meet President Maduro.Besides the fate of the Americans held in Venezuela, the talks also focused on energy supplies. They discussed the possibility of easing US oil sanctions on the OPEC member.Washington has been looking for ways to replace Russian oil imports, which it banned Tuesday in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2022 12:00 AM