March 9, 2022
NEVER MIND HAVING TO GIVE UP ON TAIWAN:
China watches warily as Ukraine makes U.S., EU and Japan strengthen their alliance (Evelyn Cheng, 3/08/22, CNBC)
"Given the success that the U.S. has had in coordinating the financial sanctions and export controls not just with Europe but also with Japan, a key player in tech value chains -- this is extremely alarming for China," said Reva Goujon, senior manager for the China corporate advisory team at Rhodium Group."This is a very multilateral moment," Goujon said. "At a high level, you would think China would benefit from [the U.S.] having a big distraction in Europe, but actually [this] only accentuates those policy debates over critical exposure and vulnerabilities to Chinese supply chains."From Germany to Japan, many countries have joined the U.S. in freezing the assets of Russian oligarchs, restricting access of Russia's biggest banks to the global financial system, and cutting off Russia from critical technology.
