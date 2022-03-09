March 9, 2022
OIL CAN'T COST ENOUGH:
Green hydrogen could be competitive within next few years, Origin chief says (Michael Mazengarb, 9 March 2022, Renew Economy)
Australia's emerging green hydrogen industry could become cost competitive for the domestic market within the next few years, Origin Energy chief Frank Calabria told an analyst's briefing on Wednesday,Calabria said Origin was looking to enter the market for the local production of renewable hydrogen within the next few years, targeting the "mid-2020s", with the further potential for renewable hydrogen exports before the end of the decade.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 9, 2022 12:00 AM
