THE PRESENCE OF ORDER:

Atonal music is antihierarchical. It is supposed to give each note its full presence by not linking it to a tonal center. What's striking is how completely atonal music fails to do this. The notes of Webern's Variations, Op. 27, for example, are flat and forgettable. Their independence from a complex structure, where they have no discernable melodic relationship to the other notes in the composition, does not give them a presence. It erases it.





But the opposite is the case in Pärt's Fratres. It is in A minor. The melodies and movement encourage attention to the individual notes. In fact, more than any modern composer I'm aware of, Pärt's music rewards attempts to hear each individual note. (I recommend listening to Pärt with a Bourbon neat, turning off the lights, and cranking up the stereo so you can concentrate on each note and feel the movement of the piece.)



