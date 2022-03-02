March 2, 2022
MAYBE THE LIZARD PEOPLE ARE CONTROLLING HIM:
Paul Gosar Just Promoted a Conspiracy Theory That He Built His Career Fighting Against: "Maybe he's losing his mind," the Arizona congressman's brother told Rolling Stone of his flip flop on water fluoridation (HUNTER WALKER, 3/02/22, Rolling Stone)
In 2001, Paul Gosar was a local dentist who passionately led a campaign to put fluoride in the drinking water in the Arizona city of Flagstaff. Faced with fierce opposition, Gosar called anti-fluoride conspiracy theories "disturbing," suggested they could harm children, and vowed to "flood" the City Council chambers with people who supported fluoridation."When we go back to the basics of prevention, if the fluoride ion has been proven -- scientifically proven in well-versed, peer-reviewed science -- to reduce decay by strengthening teeth, why not?" Gosar asked in the March 18, 2001 edition of the Arizona Daily Sun.Fast forward roughly 21 years and Gosar, now a Republican congressman in the state, made the exact opposite argument in a video posted on his Twitter page Monday night. In that clip, Gosar presented charts showing fluoridated water can cause a "loss of 6 IQ points" in children, and he suggested studies provide "some evidence that fluoride exposure during the early years of your life can damage a child's developing brain."
Boy, the stuff being a Reactionary requires you to advocate, from justifying the Donald/Vlad partnership to opposing teeth.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 2, 2022 12:00 AM