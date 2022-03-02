MAYBE THE LIZARD PEOPLE ARE CONTROLLING HIM:

In 2001, Paul Gosar was a local dentist who passionately led a campaign to put fluoride in the drinking water in the Arizona city of Flagstaff. Faced with fierce opposition, Gosar called anti-fluoride conspiracy theories "disturbing," suggested they could harm children, and vowed to "flood" the City Council chambers with people who supported fluoridation.





"When we go back to the basics of prevention, if the fluoride ion has been proven -- scientifically proven in well-versed, peer-reviewed science -- to reduce decay by strengthening teeth, why not?" Gosar asked in the March 18, 2001 edition of the Arizona Daily Sun.



