THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Support for a European Union-wide ban on the purchase of Russian oil is growing inside the bloc, according to diplomats involved in the discussion, representing a significant shift in the continent's stance toward how to ratchet up economic pressure on Moscow. [...]





Restricting Russian oil and natural gas, a source to fulfill Europe's energy needs, had been mostly off the table until recently. But EU capitals have become open to consider further steps, as they have with other measures once thought off limits, as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities and peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv show little sign of progress.



