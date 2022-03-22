March 22, 2022
A ROUNDING ERROR:
The Russian Komsomolskaya pravda newspaper briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Europe -- then quickly deleted the information.The online report on March 20 cited the Russian Defense Ministry as reporting that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died since the start of the war on February 24.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2022 12:00 AM
