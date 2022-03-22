March 22, 2022
HAVE THEY SEEN WHO'S IN THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS?:
AIPAC defends list of far-right endorsements to members (Brooke Anderson, 22 March, 2022, New Arab)
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has issued a letter to its members in an effort to defend its endorsements of far-right candidates, more than a quarter of whom deny the results of the 2020 presidential election."This is no moment for the pro-Israel movement to become selective about its friends," reads the letter, written by AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn and CEO Howard Kohr, obtained by Jewish Insider and published last Friday morning.
Israel not mentioned in AIPAC's new pro-democracy project (RON KAMPEAS, 3/22/22, Times of Israel)
The "super PAC" that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee launched in December, however, is more opaque: It's called the United Democracy Project. Its brief mission statement does not mention Israel nor the powerhouse pro-Israel lobby behind its founding. Instead, it emphasizes the promotion of democracy.
Any Identitarian state is far Right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 22, 2022 12:00 AM