YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Wireless EV charging is expected to grow to $827 million worldwide by 2027, says Meticulous Research.





Most of that growth will be for "static" wireless charging systems for places like parking garages, taxi stands, and bus or truck depots.





Major U.S. players include WiTricity, WAVE, Momentum Wireless Power, Mojo Mobility, HEVO and Plugless Power, per the research firm.





Electreon claims leadership in the market for "dynamic" wireless charging -- systems that allow vehicles to suck up juice while in motion.





It has ongoing pilots in Germany, Italy and Sweden, and will soon launch a plug-free charging network for 200 public buses in Tel Aviv.





How it works: Wireless EV charging systems use magnetic frequency to transfer power from coils buried underground to a receiver pad attached to the car's underbelly.





An EV can pull into a designated parking place with an underground charging pad and add electricity the same way a smartphone charges wirelessly.



